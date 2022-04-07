Thursday, April 7, 2022
    BACA President receives Indonesian ambassador

    President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa received newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Bahrain Adri Hermawan.

    Shaikha Mai discussed the depth of cultural relations between the two countries and the continuous presence of the Indonesian embassy in the Bahraini cultural movement to achieve further civilizational achievements.

    The ambassador thanked BACA for its continuous work to enrich cultural relations between the two countries, expressing his readiness for cooperation to implement culture projects and programs.

