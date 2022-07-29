BACA President receives Saudi Heritage Commission CEO

President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, received at the Arts Centre, the Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Commission at the Saudi Culture Ministry, Dr. Jasser Bin Suleiman Al-Harbash.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, in light of the Saudi Heritage Commission’s active participation in the Bahrain Summer Festival 2022.
Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed expressed deep pride in the long-standing fraternal Bahraini-Saudi relations, commending the efforts of the Saudi Culture Ministry to bolster bilateral cultural cooperation.
He also praised the high-level participation of the Saudi Heritage Commission in the Bahrain Summer Festival 2022, reflecting its keenness to deepen Bahraini-Saudi cultural relations further.
Dr. Al-Harbash expressed pride in the two brotherly countries’ shared cultural and intellectual heritage, thanking BACA president for supporting constant joint cultural consultations.
He also expressed his constant readiness to cooperate with BACA to serve the interests of the two kingdoms.