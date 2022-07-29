33.2 C
Manama
Friday, July 29, 2022

Traditional Food of Bahrain

It is interesting to note how food...

HH Shaikh Nasser reiterates support to youth

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian...

‘KHCB’ hosts University Students in its annual Interns Program

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading...

BACA President receives Saudi Heritage Commission CEO

President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, received at the Arts Centre, the Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Commission at the Saudi Culture Ministry, Dr. Jasser Bin Suleiman Al-Harbash.

- Advertisement -

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, in light of the Saudi Heritage Commission’s active participation in the Bahrain Summer Festival 2022.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed expressed deep pride in the long-standing fraternal Bahraini-Saudi relations, commending the efforts of the Saudi Culture Ministry to bolster bilateral cultural cooperation.

He also praised the high-level participation of the Saudi Heritage Commission in the Bahrain Summer Festival 2022, reflecting its keenness to deepen Bahraini-Saudi cultural relations further.

Dr. Al-Harbash expressed pride in the two brotherly countries’ shared cultural and intellectual heritage, thanking BACA president for supporting constant joint cultural consultations.

He also expressed his constant readiness to cooperate with BACA to serve the interests of the two kingdoms.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlenogaholding Companies Participate in Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

MOST READ

© GO ALIVE MEDIA