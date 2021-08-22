BACA utilizes the QR Codes at it’s Cultural Sites 

Listen to this article now

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities continues to utilize the latest technological trends to better promote the rich cultural heritage of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and for the first time has introduced the QR Code to sign boards at the historical and cultural sites.

BACA has taken this step in an effort to enhance the visitors experience at the cultural location, and therefore encourage the internal cultural tourism.

The antiquities and museums directorate at BACA started the first phase of providing sites with sign boards that include titles and information, accompanied by the QR Codes. The first stage includes 12 sites: A´ali East, Burial Mound Field, A´ali West Burial Mound Field, Ain Umm Al Sujur Archaeological Site, Al-Hajar Dilmun and Tylos Cemeteries, Madinat Hamad 1 Burial Mounds Field (Buri), Madinat Hamad 2 Burial Mounds Field (Karzakkan), Madinat Hamad 3 Burial, Mounds Field (Dar Kulyb), Jannusan Tylos Necropolis, The Diraz Temple, Saar Archaeological Site, A´ali Early Islamic Settlement and Shakhura Tylos Cemetries.

Visitor can view detailed information in the form of short videos or written text in both Arabic and English by scanning the QR code at the site using mobile phones and smart devices.

BACA is keen to adopt the latest international technical means in promoting cultural sites in a world where people are becoming more reliant on the use of smart devices in their daily activities.

Thus, BACA started using the QR code in place of printed information boards and brochures, in an effort to reduce cost of traditional printed promotions and encourage a touchless visiting experience during the current pandemic.