Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Coming to Bahrain

Al Dana Amphitheatre, the Kingdom’s most exciting live entertainment destination, is set to host one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, as part of their DNA World Tour on Tuesday, 9th of May. Tickets go on sale on Monday, 27th of February.

Backstreet Boys is set to kick off this year’s edition of the highly anticipated DNA World Tour on the Las Vegas Strip with four shows on April 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th. The band also recently announced that the tour will be bringing a huge run of shows to Europe and the UK during Autumn, after selling over 350,000 tickets across the continent during the 2019 tour.

In early 2019, Backstreet Boys released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the “Pop Duo / Group Performance” 2019 GRAMMY and was the band’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

Shane Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dana Amphitheatre, said: “We are thrilled to bring the highly anticipated DNA World Tour to the Kingdom of Bahrain and hosting what is set to be a spectacular show with the Backstreet Boys. We look forward to the band’s enthralling live performance, giving everyone at Al Dana Amphitheatre a night to remember.”