Bahrain 1 Racing clinches second place in Texas race

Bahrain 1 Racing team, owned by the Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has clinched the second place in the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, as part of the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

The final race witnessed fierce competition between Bahrain 1 Racing team’s driver, Justin Bond and Lyle Barnett, who managed to win the race.

Bahrain 1 Racing team’s Khalid Al-Balooshi Steve Jackson participated in the race, and were unable to qualify for the final.

Bahrain 1 Racing is preparing to participate in the competitions of the Bahrain International Circuit for 2021-2021, which will begin next month, in a bid to win the title for the second year in a row.

The Bahrain 1 Racing team is among the favourites to win the US 2021 NHRA Pro Mod Series for their straight year.