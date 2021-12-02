Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games organizing committee signs a partnership agreement with Benefit

Listen to this article now

In a meeting held between His Excellency Shaikh Mohamed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee and Mr Nizar Marouf, Assistant General Manager in Marketing and Innovation and Ms Hanan Abdulla Hassan, Assistant Director of Marketing and Innovation at Benefit, a partnership agreement was signed for the Bahrain 2021 Asian Paralympic Games for Youth to be held from November 27 to December 8, 2021, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs. This will be the largest and first sports event for individuals and Para athletes hosted by the Kingdom, with the participation of athletes from Asia under the age of 20, around 1,800 delegates and referees, and more than 700 volunteers.

President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and the Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee praised the substantial role played by Benefit in unifying all institutions and authorities in the Kingdom, going on to indicate that this support will contribute to the success of these athletes.

In addition, Mr Nizar Marouf stressed their support for all national efforts in hosting various tournaments, especially those for people of determination, stressing the need to contribute and support the Bahrain Paralympic Committee.