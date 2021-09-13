Bahrain aims to develop sports by upgrading system and gain further successes

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee has received at his office in Al Wadi Palace HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) and HE. Hameed Rahma, the President of Bahrain Mind Sports and E-Sports Federation.

The meeting was attended by HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority, and HE Dr Abdulrahman sadiq Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority.

The meeting came as part of HH Shaikh Khalid’s keenness to support local sports associations to implement its programmes and plans to improve the level of sports and sportspersons, in a manner that is consistent with the policies of the General Sports Authority, in order to redouble efforts to accomplish more achievements in the Kingdom’s sports sector.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH Shaikh Khalid welcomed the guests, stressing the huge role played by the federations to meet the aspirations of their members and reach the desired development objectives.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Khalid reviewed the plans and programmes that will be carried out by the federations, in order to develop both sports and upgrade the capabilities of the sportspeople practicing these games.

His Highness said: “Our aim is to continue supporting all the associations and federations in their efforts towards implementing their plans and programmes to reach the highest levels and achieve further successes in the sports area in order to confirm Bahrain’s high status in this important field and cement its position at the continental and international levels,”

From their side, HH the President of BREEF and the President of Bahrain Mind Sports and E-Sports Federation expressed gratitude and appreciation to HH Shaikh Khalid for the endless support provided and His Highness’s distinguished efforts, which has a positive impact on the development of the Bahraini youth and sports movements.

The attendees also affirmed the continuity of efforts, in line with the policies of the General Sports Authority, spearheaded by His Highness, in order to develop the sports system administratively, financially and technically, serving the present and future of the local sports movement.