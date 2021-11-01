Bahrain Airport Company and Gulf Aviation Academy secure virtual reality training solution for airport firefighters

Listen to this article now

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has become the first airport in the region to launch a virtual reality (VR) training course for its Rescue and Firefighting Services (RFFS) team, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced. Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA) is providing the advanced training solution, which allows firefighters to hone their skills safely in a range of scenarios.

The RFFS team welcomed senior management members from Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA), BAC, and GAA for a demonstration of the Flaim Trainer VR system, which combines haptic feedback technology with real-world firefighting equipment to provide a unique training experience. The system allows for experiential learning through practical scenarios developed to improve dynamic thinking, risk assessment, radio messaging, muscle memory, hose control techniques, and management of heat simulated through sensors worn by the firemen.

BAC Director – Rescue & Firefighting Services Mohamed Al Sayed, said: “Bahrain International Airport’s RFFS team works closely with CAA, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, to ensure compliance with all firefighting training requirements. This comprehensive course enables the team to continue developing their skills despite the travel restrictions that have been imposed as a result of the pandemic. It also highlights the Kingdom’s innovative approach to overcoming challenging situations and its willingness to embrace new technologies.”

GAA Chief Executive Officer Captain Dhaffer Alabbasi said: “We are delighted to work with BAC to position BIA as a pioneer in the region. As a provider of high-quality aviation training, we strive to offer the latest and most innovative tailor-made solutions and set a benchmark while meeting the aviation industry’s stringent requirements. With the support of the CAA, we look forward to continuing our collaboration and achieving further successes to advance Bahrain’s position within the industry.”

The main objective of airport RFFS is to save lives in the event of an aircraft accident, but they also handle different types of emergencies within the airport boundary where lives or properties can be saved. Besides responding to emergencies using a fleet of specially designed state-of-the-art vehicles, the BAC RFFS team also carries out frequent fire safety risk assessments throughout the airport’s premises.

BAC is committed to the safety of passengers and staff at BIA and has made several improvements to the airport’s infrastructure and services as part of the Airport Modernization Program. This includes opening a new airside fire station to provide first response services to all aircraft emergencies and fire alarm activations within the airport boundary.