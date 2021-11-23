Bahrain Airport Company and Royal University for Women explore opportunities for collaboration

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief ExecutiveOfficer Mr. Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and Royal University for Women (RUW) PresidentProfessor Yusra Mouzughi met to discuss opportunities for joint collaboration and the importance of making higher education more accessible to women in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

Professor Mouzughi briefed Mr. Al Binfalah on RUW’s efforts to support bright young Bahrainis in achieving their educational goals, highlighting the key role corporate sponsorship plays in easing students’ financial burdens.



Mr. Al Binfalah said: “All parents want their children to succeed in life and realize their full potential. Quality education is the foundation this success is built on. Combining academia with real-world experience is vital to creating a well-rounded national workforce and BAC is keen to support this process. We look forward to discussing areas for cooperation with RUW and highlighting the career opportunities within the Kingdom’s aviation industry. At BAC, we believe that, in addition to creating an economic impact through our business activities, we are obligated to play an active role in the betterment of society. Whenever possible, we support initiatives that contribute to the Kingdom’s prosperity and enhance the quality of life of its people.”



Prof. Mouzughi said At RUW, we believe in strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across all sectors that will enhance and enrich our student experience. Collaboration with BAC is a good example of this providing opportunities for internship and support to students in many different ways. We look forward to growing this relationship further in the coming years”.



In line with its commitment to providing world-class higher education to women, RUW offers a full range of services to students including dormitories, sports facilities, and financial assistance to eligible students hindered by challenging financial circumstances.



RUW is the first private, purpose-built, international university in the Kingdom of Bahrain dedicated solely to the higher education of women. It is the first private university in the Kingdom accredited by the Higher Education Council of Bahrain and the Education and Training Quality Authority.