Bahrain Airport Company announces Innovation Lab at Airshow

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced during the Bahrain International Airshow 2022 that it will establish an Innovation Lab which is an excellent platform to present and test innovative ideas in the field of aviation technologies in a conducive to experimentation and collaboration.

In line with Innovation Lab initiative, BAC formed a taskforce representing different calibers from BAC’s who assess whether proposed ideas and solutions are feasible.

Mr. Al Binfalah said: “BIA is committed to providing a world-class passenger experience, and innovation plays a vital role in meeting passengers’ needs and exceeding their expectations. The objective of the Innovation Lab is to explore new ideas aimed at further enhancing the customer experience, using the latest aviation industry technology. It also provides a platform to improve the ability of employees stationed at BAC and BIA to contribute to innovation. Our partners and stakeholders will be involved in this initiative, helping to ensure its success.”

He added: “The lab’s goal is to solve aviation-related challenges with result-oriented approaches that align with BAC’s strategic priorities. Innovation is key to building a stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient aviation industry. Through this initiative, we aim to improve operational efficiency, optimize costs, and create new revenue models using creative, outside-the-box solutions.”

BAC will open a workspace for the Innovation Lab at its headquarters in the first quarter of 2023. The lab is expected to improve efficiency and lower costs at the airport, while opening new revenue streams.