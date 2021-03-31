Thursday, April 8, 2021
Bahrain Airport Hotel Group Picture

Bahrain Airport Company announces soft opening of Bahrain Airport Hotel

Bahrain Airport Hotel, the latest addition to Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal, will help to ensure departing and transit passengers enjoy a hassle-free and comfortable travel experience, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced. Officials from BAC, Bahrain Airport Hotel Company (BAHC), the Gulf Hotels Group (GHG), and Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG) paid an inspection visit to the site during its soft opening.

Located opposite Departure Gate 15, the hotel features 17 family rooms, 24 standard rooms, 17 compact rooms, and a room for passengers with reduced mobility. BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “The Bahrain Airport Hotel is
an important element of the new terminal that will enable passengers to enjoy a more comfortable travel experience. The new facility offers a diverse range of services and will spare passengers the inconvenience of having to leave the airport if their flights are delayed. We are pleased to partner with Bahrain Airport Hotel Company.”

BAHC Chairman, Mohamed Buzizi said: “With its innovative design, distinctly Bahraini character, hospitable staff, and high-quality facilities and services, Bahrain Airport Hotel is poised to become one of the most popular transit hotels in the region. Backed by the
combined expertise of Gulf Hotels Group and Gulf Air Group Holding, we are confident that our high-quality services will cement BIA’s reputation for delivering a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience.”

Also in attendance were BAC Chief Development and Technical Officer, Abdulla Janahi; BAC Chief Commercial Officer, Ayman Zainal; GFG Chief Business Development Mohamed Khalil; GHG Chief Executive Officer, Garfield Jones; GHG Chief Financial Officer, Charbel Sarkis; Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa Area General Manager, Fares Yactine; and GFG Head of Business Development, Hamad Sameer Al Arrayed, Member of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Airport Hotel Company.

