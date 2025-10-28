Bahrain Airport Company Appoints Mohamed AlKhenaizi as Chief Commercial Officer

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), today announced the appointment of Mr. Mohamed AlKhenaizi as Chief Commercial Officer, effective 2nd November 2025.

Mr. AlKhenaizi brings over 16 years of leadership experience from Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s premier aviation hubs. In senior roles, he drove transformative commercial strategies, optimized revenue streams, and forged strategic partnerships that enhanced operational excellence and global competitiveness. His return to Bahrain represents a significant milestone in BAC’s mission to attract world-class Bahraini talent, aligning with Gulf Air Group’s localization and transformation objectives.

“It is a proud moment for Bahrain Airport Company to appoint Mohamed AlKhenaizi as part of Team Bahrain,” said Khalid Hussain Taqi, Chairman of Bahrain Airport Company. “His proven expertise in commercial strategy and international aviation will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, sustainable growth while reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading aviation hub.”

In his new role, Mr. AlKhenaizi will oversee BAC’s commercial operations, focusing on expanding revenue opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving innovation to elevate BIA’s global standing.

“I am honored to join Bahrain Airport Company and contribute to its ambitious vision,” said AlKhenaizi. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance commercial performance and position BIA as a cornerstone of Bahrain’s economic and aviation growth.”

BAC also expresses its deep gratitude to Mr. Ayman Zainal for his exemplary leadership as Chief Commercial Officer. His contributions have significantly strengthened BAC’s commercial foundation, laying the groundwork for continued success.

This appointment underscores BAC’s commitment to empowering Bahraini leaders with global expertise while advancing its strategic priorities to drive innovation, expand commercial opportunities, and support the Kingdom’s economic vision.