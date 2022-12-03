Bahrain Airport Company celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day 2022

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), reaffirmed its commitment to female empowerment as it celebrated this year’s Bahraini Women’s Day. To mark the occasion, BAC’s senior management held an appreciation ceremony for female team members, BAC also extended its best wishes to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty King Hamad and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) President.

- Advertisement -

BAC frequently recognizes and celebrates the significant contributions its female team members make to its overall success. At present, 14 per cent of the company’s 100 female team members hold leadership roles. Moreover, BAC’s recruitment and selection processes enforce the principles of equal opportunity, and the integration of women’s needs to ensure they have the chance to excel.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “Today is about celebrating the valued contributions of Bahraini women to our Kingdom’s history and the vital role they continue to play in shaping our nation’s future. Although this occasion is marked only once a year, BAC is committed to championing the principles of gender equality every single day.

He added: “We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka and the SCW, for continuing to pave the way for the progress of Bahraini women. The SWC’s 2013-2022 National Plan for the Advancement of Bahraini Women has had an incredible impact on equality and female empowerment over the past nine years, bringing the Kingdom even closer to realizing its Vision 2030 goals. BAC has always strived to play a proactive role in this plan, which is closely aligned with the principles of partnership, equality, and competitiveness. We look forward to providing the SCW our continued support with its upcoming 2023-2030 plan.”

BAC also hailed the establishment of the Women in Aviation Bahrain society during the recent Bahrain International Airshow 2022. The society will provide a platform for collaboration, helping to raise awareness of women’s contributions to the aviation sector, spotlight career opportunities, and promote the principles of gender equality.

The needs of women and families were taken into consideration during the design of BIA’s new Passenger Terminal, which features a dedicated family passageway, a children’s club, a special area for nursing, and an unaccompanied minors’ lounge. Moreover, Souq Al Qaisariya, which introduces passengers to traditional Bahraini art and culture, promotes local start-up businesses, many of which are run by female entrepreneurs.