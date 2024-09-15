Bahrain Airport Company Celebrates Etihad’s 20 Years in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), celebrated the 20th anniversary of Etihad Airways’ successful operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain. To mark this milestone, BAC hosted a special ceremony at BIA, attended by key representatives from both organizations.

Since commencing operations at BIA in 2003, Etihad Airways has become a cornerstone partner, playing a vital role in connecting the Kingdom to a vast network of destinations across the globe. The airline’s three daily flights utilizing modern aircrafts of its Airbus A320 family have transported millions of passengers, significantly boosting Bahrain’s tourism and business sectors.

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) connects Etihad passengers from Bahrain to over 75 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America via its hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

On this occasion, BAC Chief Commercial Officer Ayman Zainal commented, “We are proud to celebrate two decades of partnership with Etihad Airways. Their commitment to service excellence and connecting Bahrain to the world has significantly contributed to BIA’s growth and success. We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration for many years to come, further enhancing connectivity and passenger experience.”

Ibrahim Al Haddad, General Manager Bahrain, Etihad Airways, said: “As we celebrate 20 years of Etihad’s flights between Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, we are immensely proud of the special connection between these two charming countries. We are proud to connect our guests to and from Bahrain, but also onwards across the Etihad network which continues to grow rapidly and is now more than 75 destinations in five continents.

“Over the past 20 years, we are grateful for the strong collaboration and support we have enjoyed with entities across Bahrain as well as our commercial and trade partners and suppliers. Most importantly, we thank our loyal guests who enjoy the exceptional hospitality of Etihad as they connect between Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

BAC remains committed to further strengthening its longstanding partnership with Etihad Airways, exploring new avenues for collaboration, and enhancing BIA’s connectivity to key global destinations, ultimately benefiting passengers and stakeholders alike.