Bahrain Airport Company CEO marks Supreme Council for Women’s 20th anniversary

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, congratulates Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) President, on the SCW’s 20th anniversary.



Mr. Al Binfalah emphasized that BAC strives to play a proactive role in the SCW’s 2013-2022 National Plan for the Advancement of Bahraini Women, which is closely aligned with the principles of sustainability, fairness, and competitiveness laid out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



He said: “On behalf of BAC, I congratulate HRH Princess Sabeeka and all members of the SCW on two decades of success and tremendous progress. The SCW is a shining example of Bahrain’s progressive and inclusive social development over the past 20 years. It has fostered a culture of equal opportunity in the workplace, creating a lasting impact that not only leads to greater stability and job satisfaction, but also improves the productivity of all organizations.”

He added: “Working alongside our strategic partners and companies operating out of Bahrain International Airport, our female team members play a key role in managing and operating the airport and we are proud to have such highly skilled personnel within our ranks. BAC’s recruitment and selection processes enforce the principles of equal opportunity and the integration of women’s needs to ensure they have the chance to excel and realize their potential. By developing the skills of all our team members, we aim to broaden Bahrain’s talent pool and contribute to the country’s long-term development.”

The BAC Equal Opportunity Committee’s objectives are in line with the SCW’s National Plan for the Advancement of Bahraini Women 2013-2022, which aims to ensure that all employees receive the right training and are promoted based on their competence rather than their gender.

BAC’s equality efforts were recognized in 2017 at the HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Award for Women Empowerment awards ceremony. BAC took second place in the “Private Organization Supporting and Empowering Bahraini Working Women” category, demonstrating its commitment to gender equality.