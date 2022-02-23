Bahrain Airport Company graduates second batch of Tahleeq program

Listen to this article now

His Excellency the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed honored the second batch of graduates from the Tahleeq Program, an ambitious capacity building initiative aimed at developing the capabilities of young Bahrainis. BAC hosted the graduation ceremony, which was attended by Tamkeen Chief Executive Officer Husain Mohamed Rajab, BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Gulf Aviation Academy CEO Dhafer Al-Abbasi, and officials from Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

HE the Minister congratulated the graduates on completing the training program, which qualifies them to work in a range of BAC departments and expressed his confidence in their future contributions to the development of the air transport sector in Bahrain. He praised their hard work, dedication, and the merit they have shown in achieving the program’s objectives while working on the Airport Modernization Program (AMP), one of Bahrain’s most important national development projects.

HE the Minister added that the Tahleeq participants have shown dedication, commitment, and high levels of competence in all areas. Working alongside the AMP’s international consultants, they have gained the required knowledge, expertise, and competencies to work in various disciplines within the aviation sector.

HE the Minister highlighted the steps made by BAC in developing the skills and capabilities of young Bahrainis and preparing them for leadership positions in the aviation industry, including the launch of the Tahleeq program, which equips participants with a wide range of technical and practical skills necessary to work in many of the specialized disciplines required by the AMP. This includes the new Passenger Terminal, which recently celebrated its first year of operations under the leadership of a team comprised mostly of Bahrainis and supported by young Bahrain graduates of the Tahleeq Program.

Mr. Al Binfalah congratulated the graduates on their success, praised their exceptional progress, commitment, and hard work over the past four years, and wished them luck with the next stage of their aviation careers. He also emphasized the continuation of work to develop the capabilities of young Bahraini talent and refine their skills to lead the future growth of the aviation sector, and help it compete efficiently in global forums, in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives.

He added that having the right people in place is essential to achieve the AMP’s objectives of transforming the overall airport experience and increasing the aviation sector’s contribution to the local economy. The Tahleeq 2 graduates joining BAC’s team further strengthens the company’s capabilities and represents a new step in its journey towards achieving these goals.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Rajab noted that it is part of Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to prepare, train, and develop the skills of Bahraini candidates. Providing them with specialized training, in partnership with concerned authorities, helps prepare them for specialized positions in various sectors, improving their attractiveness for employment in the labor market.

He added that Tamkeen’s strategic plans focus on achieving the objectives of support programs and initiatives that develop the skills of Bahrainis. This will help to ensure a high quality of output and create sustainable job opportunities, increasing Bahrainis’ contribution to the development of the local economy, and raising their competitiveness locally and internationally.

The Tahleeq Program, which was launched in 2014 by BAC in association with Tamkeen and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, attracts growing numbers of participants every year. The current batch of graduates began their training in 2017, with the first two years dedicated to theoretical and experiential training, including five modules on soft skills at the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance, and 14 modules on technical skills at Gulf Aviation Academy, in partnership with GMR Aviation Academy (India)