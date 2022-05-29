Bahrain Airport Company highlights waste management processes for AGU students

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), hosted students from the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) on a tour of the airport, spotlighting its waste management processes and sustainability initiatives. The attendees are enrolled in AGU’s Waste Management Professional Diploma program and represent leading organizations from Bahrain and across the region.

The holistic program aims to enhance the capacities of professionals in the field of solid waste management, contributing positively to their careers and institutions. The course is accredited by the Chartered Institution of Waste Management (CIWM), UK.

BAC Chief Development and Technical Officer Abdulla Janahi said: “BIA is one of the most sustainable projects in Bahrain and sets a good example for efficient waste management practices. Our goals for the AGU visit were to showcase our waste management strategies and technologies, provide a learning platform, and guide attendees on how to improve environmental performance.”

He added: “As the airport’s operator, BAC applies a waste management hierarchy built on the pillars of prevention, re-use, recycling, recovery, and disposal. To safeguard the environment and conserve resources for future generations, we optimally utilize consumables to help Bahrain achieve the environmental protection goals laid out in its Economic Vision 2030 and the National Strategic Master Plan. We also aim to collaborate with academia to explore research topics to innovate and improve our business.”

AGU’s Waste Management Professional Diploma program covers sustainable waste management strategies, technologies, and practices, and the importance of pollution control, highlighting the sustainable and integrated solid waste management (ISWM) approach, as well as emphasizing the roles of innovation and circular economy in waste prevention and reduction, recycling, recovery, and disposal.

Supported by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), it also focuses on the sustainable management of different types of waste, including municipal, industrial, and medical. It is the first diploma of its kind in the region aimed at building capacity in sustainable waste management, contributing to the realization of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).