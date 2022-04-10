Bahrain Airport Company holds workshop on the occasion of World Heath Day

Listen to this article now

On the occasion of World Health Day, which falls annually on April 7, Bahrain Airport Company’s (BAC) Health, Environment and Safety Department, in cooperation with the Bahrain Specialist Hospital Clinic at Bahrain International Airport, organized a workshop for team members in the baggage handling department in the presence of BAC Chief Development and Technical Officer Abdulla Janahi.

- Advertisement -

World Health Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the ongoing health issues that concern people across the world. The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health”. Through World Health Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy.

Mr. Janahi said: “At BAC, we are committed to achieving our strategic goals related to health and safety as well as increasing awareness among BIA employees of our environmental, health, and safety guidelines, which are in line with global policies and standards. The health of airport workers is a top priority, so we decided on World Health Day to direct our message to team members in the Baggage Handling Department and educate them on how to avoid back, neck, and shoulder injuries that may occur when lifting heavy luggage. I thank the Health, Safety, and Environment team for their efforts in raising awareness and implementing health and safety standards in various locations, and I also thank the Bahrain Specialist Hospital at Bahrain International Airport for their participation.”

“Safety is a pillar of the way BAC operates at BIA, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe, healthy, and efficient workplace environment. World Health Day is an opportunity to spread awareness about the overall health and well-being of people.”