Bahrain Airport Company honors employees at Appreciation Ceremony

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), held an Employee Recognition ceremony to honor outstanding team members. Two employees marked their retirement, while eight others received certificates of appreciation for their outstanding contributions from BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah. The event was attended by Vice President of Human Resources and Administration, Sawsan Al Mutawa, and other senior management.

Mr. Al Binfalah said: “The hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our team members are the foundation our company’s success is built on, and we are committed to their personal career development and fostering a positive and rewarding work environment for them. We are proud to recognize their achievements and contributions, while also bidding a fond farewell to those who have retired after offering their loyalty to the company for many years.”

Ms. Al Mutawa said: “Our positive company culture is one of BAC’s greatest strengths, which not only elevates employee enthusiasm and encourages productivity, but also creates a more enjoyable workplace environment for all. An important component of our HR strategy is coaching and mentoring team members to take on leadership roles, furthering their career development and supporting the company’s succession and business continuity plans.”

The employees recognized were Aysha Janahi from Access Control for the completion of her Master of Business Administration degree; Abdulrahman Saif from HSE for completion of the Project Management Professional Certification; Noor Abdulrahman from Development for completion of the Associate PRM Exam; Khalid Al Hamar from Finance for completion of the Associate PRM Exam; Khaled Shaheen from Airside for completition Aviation Security Professional Manager Course; Mahmood Mansoor from Finance for completion of his Master of Business Administration degree; Jasim Basheer from AVSEC for completition Aviation Security Professional Manager Course; and Lamya Bu Eid from Finance for handling the VAT project. The team members who retired were Abdulla Ahmed Almoosa from Airport Operations, and Jameel Abdulhussain Alaradi from Airport Development and Technical.