Bahrain Airport Company Invests in Bahraini Talent

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has welcomed a specialized training program for 56 young Bahraini graduates from Nasser Center for Science and Technology (NCST) in the maintenance and operations of Fixed Ground Support Equipment (GSE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Nasser Center for Science and Technology (NCST). A special ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the program, attended by Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, NCST Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulla bin Naser Al Noaimi and Dr. Essam Ismail Al Alawi, Director of Training and Manpower Development, Ministry of Labor. The event included a tour of the Central Utilities Complex, highlighting the practical aspects of the training program.

To address the growing demand for skilled workers in Bahrain’s expanding aviation sector, this training program provides crucial development opportunities for young Bahraini talent. The program will focus on GSE, including critical equipment such as ground power units and pre-conditioned air units. Participants will gain specialized skills in maintenance, operation, and troubleshooting, preparing them for essential roles within the industry. Developed in partnership with key stakeholders, including the Nasser Center for Science and Technology, this initiative effectively addresses the specific needs of the aviation sector and showcases a collective effort to cultivate local talent.

Participants will also gain valuable practical and theoretical knowledge, with a strong emphasis on safety protocols and operational best practices. This initiative highlights BAC’s commitment to developing skilled local talent and supporting the growth of Bahrain’s aviation and ground services sector. contributes to Bahrain’s national goals of creating sustainable jobs in advanced sectors and ensuring high standards of safety and efficiency in airport ground operations. It also supports the ongoing development and enhancement of Bahrain’s vital aviation infrastructure.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, “We are extremely proud of these participants from NCST, who represent the future of Bahrain’s aviation industry. This program reflects our commitment to investing in Bahraini talent and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in this dynamic field. Through collaborations with key partners like the Ministry of Labor and NCST, we are building a strong pipeline of qualified professionals who will contribute to the ongoing success of Bahrain’s aviation sector. We are confident that these graduates will play a crucial role in enhancing our airport’s ground operations and upholding the highest standards of safety and efficiency.”

NCST Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulla bin Naser Al Noaimi commented, “It is truly inspiring to witness the impactful collaboration between NCST, Bahrain Airport Company, and the Ministry of Labor in launching this specialised training program for our graduates. By working closely with our partners to identify the key skills needed in these sectors, we are committed to equipping our students with the knowledge and expertise to meet these demands and excel in their careers. This initiative not only provides young Bahrainis with essential skills but also highlights our strong commitment to developing local talent and addressing the specific needs of Bahrain’s expanding aviation sector.”

Bahrain Airport Company remains committed to investing in ongoing training and development initiatives that empower Bahraini talent and contribute to the continued growth and success of the Kingdom’s aviation industry, adapting to the evolving needs of this dynamic sector and providing specialized programs that equip the workforce with the latest skills and knowledge.