Monday, July 6, 2020
ACI World

Bahrain Airport Company partners with ACI World for new virtual training course

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has partnered with Airports Council International (ACI) World to Implement a virtual training course that will enable Tahleeq team members to safely continue their third module of their professional development program during the COVID-19 crisis. The eight-day virtual course, “Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenues” includes a lecture by Instructor Andre Bergeron, team exercises, presentations, and polling exercises. It is the first programme to be delivered through ACI’s newly-developed virtual classroom, outside of its Airport Management Professional Accreditation Program (AMPAP) program.

ACI World is the global representative of the world’s airports and promotes professional excellence in airport management and operations. It is the world’s leading provider of airport management and operations education, offering executive leadership, professional accreditation, subject-matter competency, and personalized training courses.

BAC Human Resources Vice President Hind Mahmood said: “We are pleased to become the first airport operator to roll out this milestone training and development initiative. Thanks to close collaboration between the BAC and ACI training teams, the course was launched in record time and tailored to meet our requirements. Our Tahleeq team members will benefit from the expertise and insight of one of the world’s leading aviation organizations.”

Ms. Mahmood added: “The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that organizations that adapt to new ways of working stay at the forefront of their industries, and those that don’t may not survive the crisis. We have reached a crucial stage of the Airport Modernization Program (AMP), and ensuring our staff are ready for the transfer to the new terminal is vital. Through this course, our team members can continue to safely and efficiently develop the advanced skills required for the AMP. The health and wellbeing of our team members is a priority and we are complying with the directives of the National Task Force for combating COVID-19 and the regulations issued by Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs.”

The course explores non-aeronautical revenues as a key contributor to the financial success of airports, an area that has become more important in the wake of COVID-19. It will assist participants in working with airport partners to identify and capitalize on the opportunities available to airport managers to enhance nonaeronautical revenues through innovation, competitiveness, and new technologies.

ACI represents the world’s airports and their collective interests. It promotes professional excellence in airport management and operations and works closely with prominent aviation organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Air Transport Association to develop standards, policies, and recommended practices.

