Monday, December 30, 2019

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), recycled more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic in 2018.

BAC applies a waste management hierarchy built on the pillars of prevention, re-use, recycling, recovery, and disposal. Team members are encouraged to segregate their office wastes and dispose of them in marked bins located around the company’s headquarters.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “Bahrain Airport Company endeavors to live up to its environmental obligations and sustainability practices starting with its internal operations across the organisation. Bahrain is an island with limited space and general waste is disposed of at the Government Landfill. However, most of the wastes that offices produce daily are recyclable and shouldn’t end up there. To safeguard the environment and conserve resources for future generations, we must all make sure we effectively utilise consumables to help Bahrain achieve the environmental protection goals laid out in the country’s Economic Vision 2030 and the National Strategic Master Plan.”

As a member of the High Energy Consumers Committee of Bahrain, which is comprised of key government and non-government institutions, BAC supports the Kingdom’s National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP). Set by the Sustainable Energy Unit Authority, the NEEAP leads the Kingdom’s transition to sustainable energy as outlined in its economic Vision 2030.

