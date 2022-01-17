Bahrain Airport Company Signs MoU to Provide Volunteers to INJAZ Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INJAZ Bahrain, the non-profit youth empowerment organization, to provide 20 of its employees as volunteers for INJAZ programs. The agreement was signed by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah and INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director, Hana Sarwani, in the presence of a number of officials from both parties. Al Binfalah said: “As one of Bahrain’s largest aviation sector employers, BAC is committed to fostering a strong voluntary work culture among its team and contributing to the development of young talent. This agreement will not only help further nurture the staff’s sense of selflessness and compassion but will also allow them actively contribute to the betterment of our nation by leading some of INJAZ Bahrain’s valuable training activities in the Kingdom.” As per the agreement, BAC will select 10 volunteers per academic year for a period of two years, with INJAZ Bahrain providing them with training prior to their enrolment in selected programs and schools. Once a year, BAC will organize a day for youngsters training with INJAZ Bahrain to job shadow its employees at their places of work, giving them exposure to various aspects of the aviation industry. Her Highness Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson said: “INJAZ Bahrain is proud to partner with Bahrain Airport Company and diversify extending the organization’s reach and impact across different sectors and industries in the Kingdom in collaboration with esteemed and trusted partners such as BAC who have had a long[1]established presence contributing to Bahrain’s continued development. This partnership will see Bahrain’s youth continue to upskill and innovate, as they gain exposure to different industries and entities as part of their professional journey, which is a commitment of INJAZ Bahrain’s.” Established in 2005, INJAZ Bahrain is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide. With the help of its partners and volunteers, it impacts thousands of students every year, bringing them closer to the real world and opening their minds to their own potential