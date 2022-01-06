Bahrain Airport Company Staff Receive Airport Management Professional Accreditation

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced that two team members have completed the ACI-ICAO Airport Management Professional Accreditation Programme (AMPAP). The program is the global standard for excellent in airport management and leads to the International Airport Professional (IAP) qualification. BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said, “One of BAC’s foremost missions is to continue developing Bahraini talent in the aviation industry, and our ongoing training and skill development programs contribute to BAC’s success at an organisational level, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of the aviation industry developments and best practices. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Mohamed AlSayed, Director Fire Fighter and Rescue and Mrs. Sara Sabt, Manager Risk and Compliance have successfully completed the Airport Management Professional Accreditation and are joining their colleagues who have graduated from this program previously to support BAC in achieving its strategy and development plans.” The International Airport Professional qualification provides participants with insights into all functional areas of the airport business such as operations, security, finance, commercial management, and airport development. It also promotes adherence to the highest professional standards.