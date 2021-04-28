Bahrain Airport Company wins Health & Safety Initiative of the Year award

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), won the Health & Safety Initiative of the Year (Business Aviation) award at Aviation Achievement Awards 2021. BAC received the award for demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience during 2020 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai-based Creative Middle East Media hosted the annual awards during a hybrid event with virtual and physical attendance.

Chief Development and Technical, Abdulla Janahi said: “From the beginning, our priority has been to protect the wellbeing of passengers and staff, and ensure the airport remains operational for those who need to travel. This was particularly challenging as the pandemic coincided with the transfer of operations to the new Passenger Terminal. Thanks to the hard work and diligence of everyone involved in this milestone project, the transfer was completed safely and smoothly without impacting airport operations.”

Mr. Janahi added: “Like all airports, Bahrain International Airport witnessed a significant drop in flights and passenger traffic due to the pandemic. However, we gained a fresh perspective on the importance of Health and Safety and how even a small investment of time and focus in this area can go a long way. In coordination with our partners, we rolled out several programs focused on the prevention and mitigation of hazardous events occurring within the airport environment. Our team members were also reminded that although we have a dedicated Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) department to oversee these initiatives, safety is a shared responsibility.”

In line with the directives of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and a circular by Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA), a COVID-19 stakeholder committee was established during the early stages of the pandemic, before the first cases arrived in the Kingdom Its role is to enhance coordination between the aviation community, enabling a swift and effective response.

The introduction of BAC’s Wellness Champions program was a key component in the airport’s response. Department managers selected team members to serve as health and safety motivators and ensure that COVID-19 precautionary measures were effectively implemented.

A separate committee was also established for contractors working under BAC’s umbrella. Furthermore, audits of worker accommodations were conducted regularly to ensure all stakeholders operating in the BIA environment followed Ministry of Health guidelines.

Last year, BIA received Airport Health Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) World. This recognition from the global aviation organization acknowledges the airport’s commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of passengers and staff during the pandemic.