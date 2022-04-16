Bahrain Airport Services Hosts the Annual Long-Service Awards Ceremony

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) held the Annual Long-Service Awards Ceremony on the 13th of April 2022, at The Art Hotel & Resort in Amwaj Islands. The ceremony was the largest of its kind in the company’s history, with over than 180 awardees honored for their services.

As part of its ongoing strategy to train, retain, and develop staff competencies and talent pools, BAS held the awards to recognise employees for their 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years of service in the company, honouring staff members who marked their service milestones during the past three years of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) will continue to invest in its employees and improve standards across all operations by creating value and achieving defined targets, as the company promotes the highest standards of quality, health, safety and security.