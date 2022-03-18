Bahrain and Egypt to organise Manama Health Conference in December

Listen to this article now

The Manama Health Conference will be held under the patronage of Supreme Council (SCH) President Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mariam Adhbi Al Jalahma today announced the event, which will be held in December in cooperation with Egypt.

“The conference is in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to develop the medical sector, supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister”, she said.

Dr. Al Jalahma announced the event during a press conference, in the presence of representatives Education Plus (Bahrain) and Spine Medical (Egypt), which will organise the conference.

Practitioners from Bahrain, Egypt, Europe and other Asian countries will participate in the conference which will be held in cooperation with the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA).

The event will feature six conferences which focus on lab medicine, sports medicine, dental medicine, pharma medicine, internal medicine and biomedical engineering.

The SCH President directed all efforts in cooperation with the organizing committee and companies to exchange expertise between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Egypt.