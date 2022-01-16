Bahrain and Oman sign sports agreement

Listen to this article now

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS), Board of Directors Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa met Oman’s Crown Prince and Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Al Haitham Al Saeed.

- Advertisement -

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral and support joint works in sports.

HH Shaikh Khalid stressed his great pride in the deep historical Bahraini-Omani relationship, and the two countries’ keenness to expand aspects of cooperation in various fields, especially sports, stressing the importance of working to reinforcing partnerships that contribute to the development of the sports field between the two countries.





The GSA and Omani Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports signed an Executive Sports Program agreement to activate cooperation in the sports field.

The agreement was signed by HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Al Haitham Al Saeed.

The terms of the agreement include exchanging joint programs to train and qualify national cadres in the sports field, exchanging experiences in the field of discovering, refining, and highlighting talents and exchanging visits of delegations and setting up training camps.

They also include exchange experiences in the field of sports medicine and physical therapy, organize friendly matches, trade researches, and implement joint programs to promote sports tourism among both countries.