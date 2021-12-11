Bahrain and Saudi Arabia announce the signing of MoUs and agreements

Listen to this article now

Following talks held between His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and based on the outcomes of the second Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council meeting, co-chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it was agreed that:

1. The Kingdom of Bahrain will grant Saudi Arabia sovereignty over subscriber data held by Saudi companies in cloud computing centres based in Bahrain.

2. The Kingdom of Bahrain will grant Saudi Arabia partnership of the International Sea-Air Cargo Services Centre in Bahrain, allowing Saudi companies based in Bahrain the opportunity to apply for operator accreditation and a range of user privileges.

Additionally, to further boost bilateral cooperation, the following MoUs and Executive Programmes were signed:

1. An MoU on cyber security cooperation. The memorandum will enhance bilateral cyber security cooperation and develop the capabilities of both Kingdoms in facing cyber threats.

The MoU was signed by Bahrain’s National Cybersecurity Centre CEO, HE Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s National Cyber Security Authority Governor, HE Engineer Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazeed.

2. An MoU on the protection of intellectual property rights. The MoU will facilitate expertise exchange relating to intellectual property systems and policies.

The MoU was signed by Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed R Alzayani, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media, HE Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi.

3. An executive programme on standardisation. The programme consolidates standardisation between the two Kingdoms, to be reflected in intra-regional trade and technical regulations and requirements.

The programme was signed by Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed R Alzayani, and Saudi Arabia’s Governor of The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, HE Dr Saad bin Othman Al-Kasabi.

4. An Executive Programme on implementing technical cooperation on conformity assessment procedures for biodegradable plastic products. The programme will enable suppliers and manufacturers in Bahrain to align conformity assessment procedures for biodegradable plastic products with those applied in Saudi Arabia.

The programme was signed by Bahrain’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, CEO of the Supreme Council for the Environment, HE Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, and Saudi Arabia’s Governor of The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, HE Dr Saad bin Othman Al-Kasa