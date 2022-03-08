Bahrain and Saudi Arabia signs Civil Aviation Executive Program

Listen to this article now

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), signed today an executive program in the field of civil aviation with the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The deal was sealed on the sidelines of the World Defense Show, organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) from March 6 to 9 in the capital city of Riyadh.

The program was signed on behalf of the Kingdom by President of GACA Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, while it was signed on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain by Minister of Transport and Communications Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed.

The program aims to develop aspects of cooperation in several fields of civil aviation that includes air transport, aviation security and safety, air traffic management and airports.

The World Defense Show 2022 is a unique platform that brings together all those concerned with the defense industry from around the world.

This is in an effort to enhance the bonds of cooperation between them and pave the way for building partnerships, exchanging knowledge, exploring the latest innovations and capabilities across all defense systems.

Furthermore, bringing together the pioneers of the international defense and security sector under one roof to review solutions for joint integration and the future of operational compatibility between defense systems across land, sea, air, information security and aerospace. (SPA).