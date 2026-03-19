Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April

Formula 1 has officially announced the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, originally scheduled for April 2026. The decision, made in coordination with the FIA and local promoters, comes as a direct response to the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

The announcement was made early Sunday morning ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. Officials confirmed that despite exploring alternative venues, no replacement races will be added to the calendar for April. This creates a five-week “spring break” between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

The decision follows weeks of mounting tension after US and Israeli military strikes on Iran in late February triggered a wider regional conflict. Several Gulf nations, including Bahrain, have reportedly been targeted by retaliatory strikes, with drone and missile activity impacting major travel hubs like Manama.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, emphasized that the safety of the paddock was the overriding factor:

“While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East. We cannot wait to be back as soon as the circumstances allow.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem echoed these sentiments, noting that the governing body must place the “safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first.”

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit said: “We fully support the decision by Formula 1, and we are grateful to them and to the FIA for their support

and enduring partnership. We look forward to welcoming fans from all around the world back to Bahrain when F1 returns. On behalf of all of us at BIC, I take this opportunity to offer our sincere thanks to all those in the F1 community who have taken the time to send us messages of support.”

HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), said:

“The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation respect the decision taken by Formula 1 regarding the 2026 race calendar. Fans across the Kingdom were once again looking forward to the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah this April, but we understand the considerations behind this decision and remain in close partnership with Formula 1.”

The cancellation extends beyond the premier class. Organizers confirmed that the following rounds will also not take place as scheduled:

Formula 2

Formula 3

F1 Academy

Promoters for both the Bahrain International Circuit and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation expressed their full support for the decision, citing a shared commitment to the safety of fans and personnel.