Bahrain attends WHO meeting on sustainable financing

Health Ministry Undersecretary Walid bin Khalifa Al Manea headed Bahrain’s delegation in the preparatory online meeting of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean for Health Ministers on sustainable financing for the organization.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari said the goal of establishing the WHO Working Group on Sustainable Finance was to search for ways to obtain the long-term, predictable and flexible financing that the organization needs to fulfill its mandate as agreed by the WHO assembly.

Al Manea explained the importance of identifying the basic tasks that should be financed in a sustainable manner, and the amount of funding needed to ensure their sustainability, in addition to the sources of funding.

He stressed the importance of defining the basic tasks that the organization should work to finance in a sustainable manner as a first step, and the need for the working group to provide member states with more details about the pros and cons of each of the four proposed approach options.

Al Manea also touched on the importance of looking for ways to diversify sources of sustainable financing in a way that does not put financial burdens on member states.