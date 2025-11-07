Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities Launches Fifth Season of the Young Archaeologist

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities has launched the fifth season of the Young Archaeologist programme on Saturday, 1 November 2025, at the Qal’at al-Bahrain Site, with the participation of a number of the Authority’s officials and staff.

The programme welcomed a group of children of fallen servicemen and children of Ministry of Interior employees, who explored the field of archaeology through hands-on excavation and restoration activities. The programme will run until January 2026.

On this occasion, Sh. Ebrahim bin Humood bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Director of Antiquities, affirmed that hosting the programme at the Qal’at al-Bahrain Site reflects the Authority’s commitment to fostering early appreciation for national heritage, in partnership with relevant governmental and community organisations.

He added that the Authority aims to ensure its archaeological and heritage sites serve as learning environments for younger generations, strengthening their sense of identity and belonging and deepening their understanding of Bahrain’s rich cultural history.

The Young Archaeologist programme offers an immersive learning experience that combines theory with practice at archaeological sites supervised by the Authority. Participants uncover pre-buried artefacts and practise basic conservation techniques using tools inspired by professional fieldwork.

This season also enables educational, social, and charitable institutions to take part, further expanding the programme’s outreach and its role in promoting cultural and historical knowledge in an engaging and interactive setting.

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities launched this programme as part of its broader sustainable cultural initiatives, aimed at strengthening young people’s connection with Bahrain’s rich archaeological heritage and inspiring future generations to protect and preserve it. Through this effort, the Authority continues to promote appreciation for national heritage and enhance Bahrain’s cultural standing regionally and internationally.