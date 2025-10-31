Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities Organises Workshop Titled “3D Digital Documentation of Cultural Heritage” at Bahrain National Museum

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, in cooperation with the Tokyo National Research Institute for Cultural Properties, organised a workshop titled “3D Digital Documentation of Cultural Heritage” at the Bahrain National Museum. The workshop was attended by H.E. Ms. Okai Asako, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Salman Ahmed Al Mahari, Director-General of Archaeology at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities; alongside a number of cultural heritage specialists in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The three-day workshop was presented by a distinguished team of experts specialising in 3D digital documentation, including Dr. Ryousuke Nakamura, Dr. Atsushi Noguchi, Dr. Ryo Fujiwara, Dr. Masashi Abe, and Dr. Natsumi Asada. It was aimed at specialists in the preservation of archaeological heritage.

On this occasion, Dr. Salman Ahmed Al Mahari, Director-General of Archaeology at the Authority, emphasised that the use of modern technologies in documenting cultural heritage serves as a fundamental tool for its protection and sustainability. He explained that 3D scanning technologies, drones, and geographic information systems have significantly contributed to the preservation and high-precision documentation of archaeological sites, in addition to the role of digital databases and virtual technologies in supporting scientific research and raising public awareness. He noted that digital documentation has become a cornerstone of international co-operation in protecting human heritage.

During the workshop, participants received practical training in the use of laser scanning technologies and advanced digital imaging systems, along with field applications for 3D documentation at several sites, including the Bahrain National Museum and the Janabiyah Burial Mounds, with the aim of making use of the documentation results in conservation, research, and exhibition work.

This workshop forms part of a series of training programmes organised under the supervision of the Bahrain Center for the Arabian Gulf Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, with the aim of equipping national professionals with modern technologies in 3D documentation, contributing to the development of restoration and museum display plans in accordance with global best practices.

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities affirmed that such initiatives fall within its ongoing efforts to adopt modern technologies in the service of national heritage and to strengthen international co-operation in the fields of research, documentation, and preservation of shared cultural heritage.