Bahrain bags gold medal in Arab Table Tennis Championship

Bahrain bagged the gold medal in the Arab Table Tennis Championship, currently held in Amman, Jordan.

Mariam Al’ali and Amrita Amit outclassed Jordan (3/0) in the table tennis women’s doubles, followed by Egypt and Qatar.

Bahrain brings its tally in the championship to one gold medal, one bronze and two silver. The national teams are expected to boost their tally as Mohammed Abbas and Elyas Al Yasi qualified to the table tennis men’s doubles.

The achievement reflects the care and follow-up of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Youth Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, supported by (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, Head of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.