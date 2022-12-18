Bahrain bags gold medal in World Weightlifting Championship

The Kingdom of Bahrain has clinched its first ever gold medal in the World Weightlifting Championship in the adult category.
National team weightlifter “Lizman” bagged the gold medal aftering shining in the 96 kg weight category, totalling 397 kilos overall.
The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is organizing the championship on December 5-16 in Bogota, Columbia.
The championship is considered the first qualifying tournament for the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris 2024.
Second-placed Kazakh weightlifter “Adiltoli” clinched the silver medal player with a total of 383 kilograms.
Colombian weightlifter “Moreen” bagged a bronze medal and secured a spot on the podium, totalling 380 kilograms.
Bahrain Weightlifting Association (BWA) Chairman Ishaq Ibrahim Ishaq congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
He also extended congratulations to His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.