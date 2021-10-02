Bahrain-based Regional Data Center Announced at Seamless ME FinTech Conference and Expo

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed led the Bahrain delegation participating in the Seamless Middle East Conference and Expo, held under the patronage of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The delegation discussed advanced government practices related to ePayments and successful digital economy experiences, exploring the possibility of adapting them for the Kingdom.



The Bahrain team attended number of sessions, along with other Arab government officials, private sector leaders, and international experts. The event included an announcement of the Arab Digital Economy Award, which covers the following categories: online payments, FinTech, digital currency, eCommerce, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology.

- Advertisement -

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Arab League’s Arab Federation for Digital Economy (AFDE) and ATDXT LLC to launch a regional data center based in Bahrain, with the aim of promoting digital transformation and developing the economies of Arab countries. All Arab League member states will benefit from the solutions provided by the center’s host country Bahrain, a regional leader in digital transformation. The center will focus on helping government entities improve the competitiveness of Arab economies and enhance their roles in the global economy.

The center will have a presence across the Arab World, with several Arab League member states slotted to host branches during the first phase of its expansion, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, and Jordan. Other countries will soon follow.

The Conference and Expo’s sessions covered a range of other topics, including digital government, retail technology, banking services, digital identities, and logistics.

Organized by the Arab League and global event organizer Terrapin, the Conference received approximately 10,000 visitors who attended in person or virtually. It featured 350 international exhibitors and 300 speakers.