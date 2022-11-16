Bahrain Bayan School’s new primary school complex Inaugurated

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Charitable Trust, inaugurated the Bahrain Bayan School’s new primary school complex.

During the inauguration, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman stressed the importance of further reinforcing the education sector in Bahrain, outlining this is a key priority as part of the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman highlighted the efforts of the Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Bayan School, Dr Shaikha May bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi. HH noted her positive contributions to the education sector and Bahrain Bayan School’s development, which remains a model for private education institutions in the Kingdom.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman also paid tribute to the Bahrain Bayan School’s administrative and educational staff members for their ongoing efforts to develop the school’s academic offering and facilities.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman then toured the new primary school building and was briefed on its modern facilities. His Highness also launched a time capsule containing proposals for the future of education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will be opened in 2030.

In this regard, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman commended the Kingdom’s education workforce for their continuous contributions to honing the skills of generations of students and advancing their education journeys.

Dr Shaikha May bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi then gave an address in which she highlighted that education remains a top priority within the Kingdom of Bahrain’s current and future sustainable development plans, in accordance with the vision of HM the King and with the support of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Dr Shaikha May highlighted that the Kingdom’s educational sector continues to empower students with the knowledge, skill set, and ability needed to contribute to society.

Dr Shaikha May noted that the Bahrain Bayan School seeks to enrich the educational process for students, while supporting innovation and excellence, underlining the support of the parents and families of students in realising this.

The opening of the new complex is part of Bayan Bahrain School’s endeavours to maintain the highest levels of education provided by investing in buildings and facilities.

The new complex opened its doors to primary school students in 2022. The complex includes two new buildings, a multi-purpose examination hall, and a service area. The school campus also provides spacious classrooms, service spaces, a cafeteria, a multi-purpose gymnasium, a dispensary, a music hall, a drawing studio, a computer lab, and a spacious and well-equipped library.

The new school campus is near the main Bahrain Bayan School campus in the Isa Town Educational District. It includes more classes, with each class accommodating fewer students to allow for a better standard of education.

The ceremony included a brief televised presentation of the building and a musical performance. Eleven donors who supported the operations were honoured.

A number of senior officials also attended the inauguration.