Monday, October 12, 2020
Bahrain.bh

Bahrain.bh is Your One-Stop-Site for the Government Services and Info!

Whether you are a citizen or resident in the Kingdom, the National Portal bahrain.bh needs to be on your list of bookmarks. A singular platform that streamlines access to most of government services and information, it eliminates the need for physical visits to service centers and helps you maintain social distancing.

Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the National Portal provides over 470 eServices in cooperation with numerous public and private sector entities, making transactions for essential government services easier and faster to complete. The Portal operates at the highest levels of security, enabling you to benefit from these services with peace of mind. The various online payment channels it offers are also convenient time-savers.

Finding services on bahrain.bh is easy. You can simply look for the desired service through the search engine or by browsing through the categories either by sector or alphabetically. The Portal is designed in a way that accommodates all sectors and individuals, as it provides links to virtually all government entities’ websites and services. It also contains the government services directory, which offers further details about service centers, in addition to information about rules and regulations.

It is worth-mentioning that several mobile apps have been developed and launched to conduct governmental services such as eTraffic, EWA services, Tawasul, and many more which can be found in Bahrain’s eGovernment App Store www.bahrain.bh/apps .  

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh 

Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the National Portal provides over 470 eServices in cooperation with numerous public and private sector entities, making transactions for essential government services easier and faster to complete. The Portal operates at the highest levels of security, enabling you to benefit from these services with peace of mind. The various online payment channels it offers are also convenient time-savers.

Finding services on bahrain.bh is easy. You can simply look for the desired service through the search engine or by browsing through the categories either by sector or alphabetically. The Portal is designed in a way that accommodates all sectors and individuals, as it provides links to virtually all government entities’ websites and services. It also contains the government services directory, which offers further details about service centers, in addition to information about rules and regulations.

It is worth-mentioning that several mobile apps have been developed and launched to conduct governmental services such as eTraffic, EWA services, Tawasul, and many more which can be found in Bahrain’s eGovernment App Store www.bahrain.bh/apps .  

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh 

Previous articleThai Mart Bahrain: The first Thai Shopping Mall in the Middle East!
Next articleThe new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Designed for those with Bigger Plans

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

The Culture Authority Launches the Craftsmen Apprenticeship Training Program

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities launched the Craftsmen Apprenticeship Training Program at the Jasra Handicrafts Center, as part of the...
Read more
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
Read more
Uncategorized

Education Minister: Illiteracy rate in Bahrain among world’s lowest

Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, has stressed that Bahrain’s efforts to provide continuous and adult education have contributed to reducing the illiteracy...
Read more
Uncategorized

AI to Enhance Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

Businesses looking to implement a remote working strategy or option for employees need to consider the strategic implications carefully. While remote working may allow...
Read more
Uncategorized

HRH the Crown Prince issues circular on Ashura holiday

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today issued a circular...
Read more
Uncategorized

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s...
Read more

MOST READ

“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with Design thinker and Social Entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon

PR This Week
Indian Ladies Association will be organising its next online talk show titled " Design thinking for Pure living" with Design thinker and social...
Read more
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
PR This Week

Al Baraka Islamic Bank Wins “Best Innovation in Retail Marketing in the Kingdom of Bahrain” Award

Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB), one of the leading Bahraini financial institutions in the field of Islamic banking, has been awarded the...
PR This Week

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Bahrain Specialist Hospital has recorded an unprecedented number of births in just 1 month, with over 100 babies being delivered at the...
Update

Thai Mart Bahrain: The first Thai Shopping Mall in the Middle East!

Kingdom of Bahrain the ideal destination for Business & Investment in the Middle East brings a latest addition to the Kingdom’s international...
Inside Bahrain

Education Ministry well-prepared for distance learning

Bahrain government schools started the new academic year today via distance learning temporarily as the Ministry of Education made great efforts and...
Inside Bahrain

SCE holds workshop on waste management

Chief Executive Officer of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Daina, opened a workshop on “Management of Industrial Waste Containing...
Uncategorized

Bahrain.bh is Your One-Stop-Site for the Government Services and Info!

Whether you are a citizen or resident in the Kingdom, the National Portal bahrain.bh needs to be on your list of bookmarks....
Inside Bahrain

Police dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

Interior Ministry has started to use police dogs to detect and discover those infected with the coronavirus. It is...
PR This Week

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East...
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister visits schools, praises precautionary measures

The administrative, educational and technical staff returned to public schools today after completing medical checkups in preparation for the commencement of the new academic...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East

BRAVE Combat Federation, the mixed martial arts organization founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa has made headlines around...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
Spotlight

The Realistic Canvas of Bahrain Scenes: Interview with Mazen Ghurbal

Bahraini artist Mazen Ghurbal has brought whole new imagery of Bahrain’s art scene with his realistic paintings. The self-taught artist has created...
PR This Week

Zain partners with the 14TH edition of MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Startup competition

MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab kicks-off of the 14th edition of the Arab Startup Competition (ASC), with an online call for applications inviting...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Police dogs COVID-19

Police dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

Desigh thinking for Pure Living Lakshmi

“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with...

stc Mukta

stc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in...

Hyundai Face Mask Bahrain

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19