Bahrain.bh is Your One-Stop-Site for the Government Services and Info!

Whether you are a citizen or resident in the Kingdom, the National Portal bahrain.bh needs to be on your list of bookmarks. A singular platform that streamlines access to most of government services and information, it eliminates the need for physical visits to service centers and helps you maintain social distancing.

Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the National Portal provides over 470 eServices in cooperation with numerous public and private sector entities, making transactions for essential government services easier and faster to complete. The Portal operates at the highest levels of security, enabling you to benefit from these services with peace of mind. The various online payment channels it offers are also convenient time-savers.

Finding services on bahrain.bh is easy. You can simply look for the desired service through the search engine or by browsing through the categories either by sector or alphabetically. The Portal is designed in a way that accommodates all sectors and individuals, as it provides links to virtually all government entities’ websites and services. It also contains the government services directory, which offers further details about service centers, in addition to information about rules and regulations.

It is worth-mentioning that several mobile apps have been developed and launched to conduct governmental services such as eTraffic, EWA services, Tawasul, and many more which can be found in Bahrain’s eGovernment App Store www.bahrain.bh/apps .

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh

Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the National Portal provides over 470 eServices in cooperation with numerous public and private sector entities, making transactions for essential government services easier and faster to complete. The Portal operates at the highest levels of security, enabling you to benefit from these services with peace of mind. The various online payment channels it offers are also convenient time-savers.

Finding services on bahrain.bh is easy. You can simply look for the desired service through the search engine or by browsing through the categories either by sector or alphabetically. The Portal is designed in a way that accommodates all sectors and individuals, as it provides links to virtually all government entities’ websites and services. It also contains the government services directory, which offers further details about service centers, in addition to information about rules and regulations.

It is worth-mentioning that several mobile apps have been developed and launched to conduct governmental services such as eTraffic, EWA services, Tawasul, and many more which can be found in Bahrain’s eGovernment App Store www.bahrain.bh/apps .

For more information, please visit the National Portal bahrain.bh