bahrain.bh makes issuing good conduct certificates easy!

- Advertisement -

Good conduct certificates are a testament to an individual’s integrity. Whether for navigating career prospects or pursuing higher education, this document is a prerequisite for unlocking various opportunities. Thanks to a collaboration between the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science and the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), obtaining Good Conduct Certificate services is just a few clicks away.

The eServices are accessible through the National Portal, bahrain.bh, including Certificate Issuance Request, Status Enquiry Request with the ability to view and print the issued certificate, Certificate Validity Verification, and Certificate Issuance Request for Foreigners Outside the Kingdom of Bahrain which allows expatriates who have previously resided in the Kingdom of Bahrain to request a good conduct certificate.

To streamline these services further, the National Portal also features general information on issuance terms and conditions, fingerprint registration offices, and service centers where the certificates can be collected, if needed. To benefit from the service, applicants must enter the required information and select their preferred collection method. Upon paying the service fee, a reference number will be issued to conveniently track the request online.

For inquiries on using the service or general information please the contact the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001 or communicate directly with via the National Suggestions &Complaints System (Tawasul) via www.bahrain.bh/tawasul or through the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive the latest updates and news please follow us via our social media platforms @iGAbahrain. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh!