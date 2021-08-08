Bahrain.bh Offers Convenient Driving School Services!

Listen to this article now

Driving School eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh allow you to do just that. They were designed to simplify procedures and save your time and effort.

Provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), these services offer citizens and residents, specially school graduates who just reached 18, an efficient and convenient way of managing everything related to driving education and awareness. This includes a theoretical lecture, which students can attend virtually by accessing one of three videos available in English, Arabic and Urdu. Driving students can also use the service to search for driving instructors, book driving tests, renew learner driving licenses for private vehicles and motorcycles and reschedule driving tests which is the only service that required an eKey to access.

