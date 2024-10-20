Bahrain.bh simplifies Medical Exam bookings for companies

- Advertisement -

Private entities can book their resident employees medical examination appointment easily. These check-ups help ensure the optimal health of their expat community workforce, allowing employers to ensure the well-being of their employees. By prioritizing health, employers can create a supportive environment that enables expatriates to focus on their personal and professional responsibilities with peace of mind.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health Periodic Medical Examination eServices are accessible through the National Portal, bahrain.bh, offering employers and expat employees a bundle of services designed to support their health while in Bahrain.

These services include the ability to view, book, and reschedule periodic medical examination appointments with ease. Employers can access detailed fitness reports for each expatriate, ensuring they stay informed about their employees’ health status. Additionally, the National Portal also provides a comprehensive list of approved medical centers, streamlining the examination process and ensuring that expats receive quality care tailored to their needs.

For inquiries on using the service or general information please the contact the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001 or communicate through the National Suggestions &Complaints System (Tawasul) www.bahrain.bh/tawasul or via the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive the latest updates and news, please follow us via our social media platforms @iGAbahrain. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.