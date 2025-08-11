Bahrain Bolsters E-commerce with New Virtual Mall and ‘eFada’ Trust Seal

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is strengthening Bahrain’s e-commerce landscape with two key initiatives aimed at supporting local businesses and boosting consumer confidence. The new themall.bh virtual mall and the existing eCommerce Seal System (eFada) work together to create a robust and trusted digital marketplace.

Themall.bh, a first-of-its-kind virtual mall for the Kingdom, is a central platform that showcases e-commerce businesses officially registered in Bahrain. Part of the national e-commerce strategy, this initiative is designed to introduce consumers to local practitioners and encourage them to shop with confidence, while also helping the commercial sector transition to the digital economy. All registered e-commerce businesses are eligible to join the platform within their chosen category.

To further ensure transparency and consumer trust, the ministry operates the eFada Seal System. This seal is a verification mark for e-stores and e-marketplaces, indicating that they are officially registered and authorized by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to practice e-commerce.

Companies and establishments can apply for the eFada seal to demonstrate their legitimacy to customers by submitting an application through the official service portal: https://service.moic.gov.bh/eFada. These coordinated efforts highlight the ministry’s commitment to building a secure, vibrant, and digitally advanced business environment in Bahrain.