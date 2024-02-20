Bahrain-Bosnia Friendship Society Holds Fourth Board Meeting

- Advertisement -

Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society held its fourth Board of Directors meeting on Monday, January 29, 2024, in Manama. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Jawad Al-Hawaj, President of the Society.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the Society’s tasks and efforts in facilitating visa-obtaining procedures, with the aim of strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Society aims to enhance trade and investment exchange between the two countries, and cooperation in the economic, cultural, commercial and technical fields.

The Board of Directors of the Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society decided to coordinate a number of official visits to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, and to His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, within the framework of discussing the main issues related to the leading role of the society in enhancing joint cooperation between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also, the society members will discuss and review ways to strengthen economic ties and enhance trade and investment exchange between the two countries during the visit. Members of the Society’s Board of Directors will also arrange a visit to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, in order to coordinate the sport events organized by the Society.

In addition, it was discussed to activate the work of the Society’s committees in order to play their role in enhancing cooperation to serve the society’s objectives. The events will be organized according to the annual plan of all committees, with the aim of promoting cultural and commercial exchange and strengthening ties between the Bahraini and Bosnian communities.

Mr. Jawad Al-Hawaj, President of the Society expressed his optimism about the positive results that from these joint efforts between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, also he assured that the continuation these efforts will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in various fields.

Bahrain-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Society is considered as a leading association in strengthening bilateral relations between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moreover, it strives to enhance trade and investment exchange and deepen economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.