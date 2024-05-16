Bahrain Bourse and INJAZ Bahrain Honor Young Financial Leaders at Smart Investor Program Awards Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, formally concluded the 2023-2024 Smart Investor Program with an Awards Ceremony on Monday, 13th May 2024. Distinguished guests included Her Highness Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain and Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse. Ministry of Education officials, Board Members of INJAZ Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse, school coordinators, and students also participated in this celebratory event.

The Smart Investor Program has been running for the 6th consecutive year with the aim of equipping students with basic concepts related to money management, savings and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities. The program’s success in increasing financial literacy underlines Bahrain Bourse and INJAZ Bahrain’s commitment to empowering a financially-savvy generation.

The program was concluded with the 2023-2024 Smart Investor National Competition where students had to employ the financial knowledge gained during the program by undergoing a selection process.

Over 55 teams participated in a two-phased winner selection process. Students submitted short video clips showcasing innovative ways to grow their finances in the first phase. The second phase involved interactive activities where teams developed a future-proof, innovative business idea, which was then presented and evaluated by a panel of judges from various entities.

The ceremony culminated in announcing the top three winning teams from the government schools and private schools. For the government schools category, the first place award was presented to Al Mustaqbal Primary Girls School, second place award was presented to A’ali Primary Boys School, and third place award was presented to HH Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al-Khalifa Comprehensive Girls School. For the private schools category, the first place award was presented to Al Hekma International School, second place award was presented to Al Noor International School, and third place award was presented to Pakistan Urdu School.

Additionally, the “Best Video” award from the first stage of the competition went to the students of A’ali Primary Girls School for the government schools category, and Tylos Private School for the private schools category.

Bahrain Bourse and INJAZ Bahrain expressed their sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education for its crucial role in ensuring the program’s success. Appreciation was also extended to the following institutions for sponsoring the Smart Investor program during the 2023-2024 academic year, contributing to financial literacy among Bahraini youth including Ahli United Bank (Gold Sponsor) and Bank ABC and National Bank of Kuwait (Silver Sponsors).

Her Highness Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, added “At INJAZ Bahrain, we are committed to equipping young minds with the tools they need to succeed in the future. Partnering with the Bahrain Bourse on the Smart Investor Program allows us to make financial literacy accessible and engaging for students. Witnessing their achievements at the awards ceremony is a testament to the program’s positive impact.”

Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the program’s significance, “The Smart Investor Program is one of the programs supporting Bahrain Bourse’s efforts in instilling saving and investment concepts at an early age. By recognizing and celebrating student achievements through the Smart Investor Program awards ceremony, we empower them to become financially responsible individuals and future leaders who can contribute to the Kingdom’s continued economic growth.”