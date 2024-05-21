Bahrain Bourse and The BIBF Announce the Launch of the First Cohort of the BHB Board Mentorship Program

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), proudly announces the official launch of the BHB Board Mentorship Program. Tailored towards cultivating board-ready candidates, this initiative aims to provide specialized training for aspiring senior executives, fostering governance excellence within corporate spheres.

The inauguration event, held at the BIBF’s premises, was attended by esteemed dignitaries and key stakeholders, including the CEO of Bahrain Bourse Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, the CEO of BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, along with Board and management of Bahrain Bourse and the BIBF.

The program spans across 32 training hours over 5 weeks, and is designed to equip participants with comprehensive insights and expertise to assume potential Board positions. Through a rigorous screening process, 20 exemplary candidates from various sectors were selected to embark on this transformative journey towards board leadership.

A notable highlight of the program is the Board Factual Simulation, providing participants with a hands-on opportunity to engage in real-life board scenarios and hone their decision-making process.

- Advertisement -

“At Bahrain Bourse, we recognize the pivotal role of effective governance in driving organizational success and sustainability. Through this strategic partnership with the BIBF, we are committed to nurturing a cadre of competent leaders equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of corporate boardrooms,” stated Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The BHB Board Mentorship Program represents a cornerstone in our efforts to develop a robust pipeline of governance professionals. By leveraging our collective resources and expertise, we aim to empower individuals with the acumen and confidence to excel in boardroom dynamics.”

The launch of the BHB Board Mentorship Program was announced at the annual “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event, hosted by Bahrain Bourse in conjunction with 105 international exchanges and clearing houses, in partnership with prominent organizations including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and UN Women. The event took place in March and coincided with International Women’s Day, reinforcing Bahrain Bourse’s unwavering commitment to advancing female leadership across the capital markets.