Bahrain Bourse (BHB) Awarded by Global Business Outlook for Outstanding Contribution to Capital Markets Development

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, has emerged as the leading stock exchange contributor to capital markets development at this year’s Global Business Outlook Awards. The award is a significant milestone that recognizes Bahrain Bourse’s continuous dedication over the years to contribute to the Kingdom’s capital markets development, marked investor relations focus, and remarkable support to the United Nations’ Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (‘SSI’) & ESG agenda, whilst ensuring robustness of the capital market and market integrity.

The Global Business Outlook Awards strives to recognize and reward excellence in businesses around the world. It is designed to facilitate the outstanding work of businesses and business executives across sectors. The awards have an eye for industry mastery, leadership talents, industry value or net worth, impeccable strategies for success, and potential on an international forum.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the award, “Receiving this award is a great honor for Bahrain Bourse as it serves as a true testament to our steadfast dedication to further develop the capital market in the Kingdom. Over the years, Bahrain Bourse has strived to implement a plethora of initiatives aimed at developing the capital market, with the aim of enhancing liquidity, transparency, and sustainability within the market to further attract issuers as well as investors.

Shaikh Khalifa added, “Bahrain Bourse will continue to look for innovative methods to better serve market participants and ensure that the Kingdom’s capital market robustness, while maintaining stakeholder engagement deepening investor relations, and ensuring alignment with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s net zero goals.”

Bahrain Bourse earlier this year has also been recognized by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their Excellence in Customer Service via the National Suggestions & Complaints System ‘Tawasul’, in addition to attaining ‘Sustainable Stock Exchange of the Year – GCC 2022’ award by Global Banking & Finance Review as well as ‘Best Investor Awareness Financial Literacy Initiatives – Stock Exchange – Bahrain 2022’ by International Finance in recognition of its endeavors to cultivate a financial literacy culture, bringing the total number of awards to four this year.