Bahrain Bourse Concludes the 2nd Edition of the Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, hosted a concluding awards ceremony for the Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program apprentices in its 2nd Edition, with the attendance of a number of Board Members and Bahrain Bourse’s executive management. The graduation ceremony honored a total of eight interns that have completed the six-month apprenticeship program.

The Capital Markets Apprenticeship programme, is a capacity-building initiative aimed at developing and nurturing young talent and capabilities within the capital markets sector, and is aligned with Bahrain Bourse’s financial awareness strategy. During the ceremony, the apprentices were honored with certificates of program completion.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the occasion, “It is with great pride that we celebrate the conclusion of the second edition of the Capital Markets Apprenticeship program. The program aims to equip interns with the key professional and soft skills and enrich their knowledge within the Capital Market industry, which in turn contributes to the development of the growing pool of talents in the Kingdom, and goes in line with Bahrain Bourse’s awareness strategy pillars. We would like to congratulate the graduates for their accomplishments and for exhibiting dedication and merit during the six months tenure of the program, and we look forward to welcoming new cohorts in future editions.”

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Board Members and executive management of all the listed companies and the participating institutions whom have contributed to the success of the Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program through providing interns the opportunity to conduct roundtable discussions with key decision-makers within the capital market.” Shaikh Khalifa added.

The intensive six-months Capital Markets Apprenticeship Program has enabled participants to connect and engage with key decision makers within the capital market industry, gain capital market and investment knowledge, as well as benefit from hands-on experience by gaining a comprehensive understanding of Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear operations, qualifying them to work in a range of disciplines within the capital market industry through the knowledge and expertise gained.

The Capital Markets Apprenticeship program supports Bahrain Bourse’s awareness initiatives, which seeks to improve financial literacy, a key pillar in Bahrain Bourse’s strategy to reach a broader sector of society. Furthermore, the program seeks to raise investment awareness among the youth by bridging the academic and professional divides.

It is worth mentioning that the Capital Markets Apprenticeship program, which was launched in 2021, is one of Bahrain Bourse’s capacity building initiative aimed at developing the capabilities of young Bahrainis within the capital markets industry. Other awareness initiatives include the TradeQuest Programme, Smart Investor, and Investment Academy.