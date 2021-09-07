Bahrain Bourse in Collaboration with HSBC Bahrain Launch a Guide to Sustainable Finance

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, in collaboration with HSBC Bahrain launched a thought leadership publication on Sustainable Finance titled “Evolving ESG Landscape & Capital Markets” as part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. The publication focuses on the sustainable development agenda and green finance.

The thought leadership publication aims to raise awareness on the rise of ESG as an investment consideration, importance of ESG disclosures, and the growing importance of sustainable financing options in the region and showcases notable case studies. It explores a variety of sustainable financing options and the required ESG disclosure for each including the latest guidance principles. The publication recommends further acceleration of ESG disclosures which will pave way for actionable progress within the sustainable financing landscape.

Commenting on the thought leadership publication, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse said, “We are pleased to have collaborated with HSBC to produce a rich and insightful thought-leadership piece highlighting the importance of sustainability and ESG, which are now more important than ever.”



“This also demonstrates our commitment, as Bahrain Bourse, to deliver on the goals and initiatives towards a sustainable capital markets eco-system, and highlights the importance of keeping sustainability and transparency at the heart of what we do. This collaboration will further broaden the financial sector to promote more informed decision-making as there is a growing interest in the MENA region for various sustainable investment options to meet market demands of ESG investing,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Chris Russell, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bahrain commented: “At HSBC we are committed to leading the transition to a more sustainable world. We’re mobilising finance and accelerating innovation to make this happen, working in partnership with our customers to realise the opportunity to build a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future. Our collaboration with Bahrain Bourse will help to develop relevant common standards to mobilise the financial system to take action on climate change.”



It is worth noting that Bahrain Bourse issued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Voluntary Reporting Guideline for listed companies in June 2020. Bahrain Bourse also joined the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative to demonstrate its voluntary commitment to promoting sustainable and transparent capital markets in cooperation with listed companies and other related stakeholders.