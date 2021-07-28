BAHRAIN BOURSE & INJAZ Bahrain Launches National Challenge For Smart Investor Program in its 4th Edition

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, will be launching a national challenge in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain for Smart Investor Program participants to spark engagement and inspire students to participate utilising their learnings during the program. The challenge will inspire a competitive spirit, and support the Kingdom’s youth to gain a better understanding of the program’s concepts along with engaging key partners and stakeholders.

Since its inception, the program has been carried out for 3 consecutive academic years. The program will commence in October, and continue until the challenge in April next year. The challenge is open to 4th grade elementary students that are enrolled in the Smart Investor Program and have completed all 7 sessions.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse commented, “Since the launch of the program, we have achieved a key milestone of engaging up to 15,000 students. The challenge is another element to encourage younger target students to engage and actively participate to apply their accumulated knowledge and skills to real-life situations involving financial issues and decisions.



“These initiatives were launched to complement Bahrain Bourse’s awareness programs to further equip the youth with key financial knowledge and enhance financial inclusivity. Bahrain Bourse in collaboration with IOSCO & WFE has been hosting Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy event and ‘World Investor Week’ as part of a global awareness campaign to highlight the importance of financial education, of which Smart Investor is one of our core programs targeting the youth.

“Financial education is needed at various levels: basic financial education, investor education, and thereby resulting in more informed investment decisions. These programs are crucial especially to tackle and address a more complex world. To increase financial literacy among the youth falls in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision to better shape our society,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

Hana Sarwani, the Executive Director at INJAZ Bahrain commented “Promoting Financial Literacy through INJAZ programs is one of INJAZ Bahrain’s core pillars where we focus on enhancing the money management, financial planning and investment awareness knowledge. It is through interactive education and practical sessions and workshops that we advance the skills of youth for them to be market ready. We are pleased that we will be taking the Smart Investor program to the next level by introducing a National Challenge for us to maximize student engagement and provide students with further opportunities to compete and showcase their knowledge to stakeholders and partners.”

The Smart Investor program is a national awareness program that was launched in 2018 in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain. The program equips young students with basic concepts related to money management, savings and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities in order to assist them in making sound financial decisions.

The Smart Investor program for the academic year 2020-2021 was conducted virtually with the participation of around 5000 students. The strategic partner for the 2020-2021 program was the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and silver sponsor was: Bank ABC.

The program reflects Bahrain Bourse’s strategic efforts to enhance investment awareness providing a combination of financial awareness, knowledge, skills, attitude and behaviors necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being across various age groups within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Students will need to be enrolled in the Smart Investor Program with all 7 sessions completed to be eligible for the challenge. The filtration process will take place through a test upon completion of the program, and the top 30 scoring students will be qualified to compete across schools. For entry submissions, video format presentations will be requested from students to have them present their opinions on statements related to the program’s objectives.

